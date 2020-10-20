Tuesday, October 20, 2020

Georgia is a center for election energy with competitive presidential and senate races and a boom in new voters. The state is also the site of voter suppression and, as an investigation by ProPublica’s Electionland Project and Georgia Public Radio political reporter, Stephen Fowler, access to the polling sites has become increasingly difficult. Fowler joins me to talk all about the state’s obstacles to voting and the forces behind them.

The nation is watching Texas where we could see Democrats win from president on down. Lawyer, immigrant and cancer survivor, Sima Ladjevardian, has been a longtime healthcare advocate and worked on Beto O’Rourke’s senate and presidential campaigns. Now, she’s challenging incumbent Republican and Trump booster Rep. Dan Crenshaw in Texas’ second congressional district. She joins me on the show today to talk about the campaign, stopping his lies about coronavirus and more.

Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, from a Supreme Court ruling on mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania to more challenges to the census count to the Department of Justice officially filing papers to defend Trump in a defamation case. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.

