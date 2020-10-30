Independent journalist and creator of EmptyWheel.net, Marcy Wheeler has been covering suspicious redactions in court documents, the ties between Trump and Turkey, and to unfounded accusations about coverups by Joe Biden. She joins me on the show today to discuss it all and more.
Four days away from the election, we turn to Salon contributing writer and the force behind Digby’s Hullabaloo, Heather “Digby” Parton to talk about the latest developments. She joins me today to discuss voter suppression, early voting, the GOP’s attachment to the Hunter Biden narrative and more.
This sure has been another crazy week in politics what with the final pre-election campaigns, Trump’s ties to Turkey exposed, and over 85 million Americans voting early and by mail already. Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics and tell us why she’s cautiously confident about the election is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for TheDaily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture.
