In the closing hours
before Election Day, all eyes are on key battleground states, like Ohio, where Senator Sherrod Brown (D) has been pushing for change to
address the nation’s coronavirus pandemic, economic crisis and more. He joins
me to talk about the coronavirus response, why Biden is the best choice for
workers and the future of Capitol Hill if the Democrats take the Senate.
Rising through the ranks
of the Democratic National Committee, Jaime Harrison, has been a leader in South Carolina and national Democratic Party
politics. He could soon unseat one of Trump’s biggest defenders who recently fast-tracked
the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett as chair of the Senate Judiciary
Committee, Senator Lindsey Graham. He joins me on the show to talk about the campaign,
the Democratic Party energy in South Carolina, the opportunity to turn the Senate
blue, the latest from “Lying Lindsey” and more.
Southwestern Texas congressional
district 23 stretches from western San Antonio to just outside El Paso. When
veteran and first-generation American Gina Ortiz Jones ran against
the Republican incumbent in 2018, she came within 1,000 votes of victory. Now, she’s
back to win in 2020 in an open seat race. She joins me on the show today to
talk all about her campaign, healthcare and more.
Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened as we approach election eve—more senate and congressional races are in contention, Trump is holding a rally in Wisconsin tonight amidst rising COVID case numbers, and Trump and GOP continue to attack the idea of a full and fair counting of ballots. John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.
