Tuesday, October 06, 2020

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127

When Rep. Elijah Cummings passed away last year, he left behind a legacy of activism and political action. He wrote his final message to the public in his book, We’re Better Than This: My Fight for the Future of Our Democracy. His widow and a lifelong public servant, Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, joins me on the show today to talk about his life and bringing his final book to the public. 

Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, from signals from the Supreme Court that marriage equality could be in jeopardy, the Senate pushing ahead to confirm the new Supreme Court nominee despite a COVID outbreak in the White House and among senators, and the four week countdown to election day. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.

