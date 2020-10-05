Monday, October 05, 2020

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127

Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened from Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis to conflicting messages about his treatment and timeline.  John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.

Politician, television and radio host, and civil rights leader Rev. Al Sharpton talks about his latest call to action for America in his new book, Rise Up: Confronting a Country at the Crossroads. He joins me on the show to discuss the book, plus the latest news on Trump’s coronavirus turmoil and more.

