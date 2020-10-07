Just a month after Sen. Chris Murphy won the 2012 race for Senate, a 20-year old assailant shot and killed 26 people at the Sandy Hook Elementary School, including 20 children. This event shaped the new senator’s trajectory in the senate and he has written a new book on the topic, The Violence Inside Us: A Brief History of an Ongoing American Tragedy. He joins me on the show today to talk all about America’s history of violence and calls for reform, plus today’s top news on coronavirus at the White House.
Senior White House correspondent at HuffPost, S.V. Dáte, has been reporting from the thick of the White House press room’s lies, and now is observing the White House COVID outbreaks from DC. He joins me on the show today to talk all about it, plus his new book, The Useful Idiot: How Donald Trump Killed the Republican Party with Racism and the Rest of Us with Coronavirus.
