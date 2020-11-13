Friday, November 13, 2020

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127

President-elect Biden has already announced his COVID-19 Task Force and science-driven priorities, but in the meantime, Trump continues to stall the transition and coronavirus cases keep rising around the country. Co-director of the Global Health Justice Partnership, an assistant professor of epidemiology at the Yale School of Public Health, and Nation Magazine contributor, Gregg Gonsalves, joins me on the show today to talk about the latest COVID surge, Biden’s new taskforce, vaccine news and more.

Trump lost the election, but his far-right supporters have been emboldened as they organize rallies and protests, make inroads in congress, and more. Journalist, author, and chronicler of the alt-right, David Neiwert, has been writing about the latest developments for Daily Kos and joins me on the show to talk all about these extremists.

This sure has been another crazy week in politics what with Biden’s decisive victory, Trump’s refusal to concede and the announcement of the President-elect’s COVID-19 taskforce.  Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture. 

