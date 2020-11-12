Noah Michelson, the Editorial Director at HuffPost Personal and host of the new D
is for Desire podcast returns to the show as he does every Thursday to help
us close out the week with the stories making headlines over at HuffPost.
Despite the vote count realities, Trump has yet to concede the election. House Judiciary Committee and House Foreign Affairs Committee member, Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA), calls the Trump campaign’s legal challenges “meaningless” and joins me on the show today to talk more about the election, looking to the new administration and congressional session and more.
A preeminent expert on authoritarianism chronicles these leaders from Mussolini to Trump, offering insight into Trump’s approach as well as his refusal to concede defeat. New York University professor, historian and political commentator Ruth Ben-Ghiat delves into authoritarianism in her new book Strongmen: Mussolini to the Present. She joins me on the show to talk all about leaders who put their interests over the public’s and how we can guard against them.
