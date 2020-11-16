As we unpack the media’s coverage
of the election and how the press is presenting the key runoff senate races in
Georgia, we turn to Media critic and founder of PressRun: the home of fearless
media commentary, Eric Boehlert. He joins me on the show to talk about
election night coverage and much more.
Arizona went blue for Joe Biden, signaling more Democratic Party energy in the state, even though Trump refuses to admit the loss. Veteran and member of the House Armed Services Committee, Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ-7) joins me on the show today, to talk about the latest from Arizona, the upcoming transition and more.
Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened from Biden’s electoral college and popular vote leads continuing to grow, Attorney General Barr authorizing the DOJ to investigate bogus claims of voting irregularities to Biden assembling his cabinet. John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.
