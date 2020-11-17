In the waning days of his presidency, Trump has been refusing to concede and transition power and pushing through hasty foreign policy decisions. Steve Clemons, editor-at-large at The Hill joins me on the show today to talk about what’s at stake around the globe and more.
Since we last spoke
with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, more
of Trump’s legal challenges have failed, Justice Sam Alito made a partisan
speech at the Federalist Society and court challenges against mask mandates and
assembly restrictions in houses of worship. Mark returns to the show today to
talk all about these issues and so much more.
