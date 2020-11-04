Wednesday, November 04, 2020

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127

As we dig out from Election Day, we turn to Salon contributing writer and the force behind Digby’s Hullabaloo, Heather “Digby” Parton to talk about the results and more. She joins me today to discuss what we’ve seen so far and where we go from here. 

The post-election coverage continues with political strategist Joe Sudbay, who also hosted the special SiriusXM Progress series State of the States focusing on key battleground states. He joins me today to talk all about the election results and looking to 2021. 

Follow Michelangelo on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram! Signup for his new newsletter The Signorile Report for updates and show clips. 

Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.

We love your feedback! Take the listener survey.

Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 3:08 PM



Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
 