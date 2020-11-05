Noah Michelson, the Editorial Director at HuffPost Personal and host of the new D
is for Desire podcast returns to the show as he does every Thursday to help
us close out the week with the stories making headlines over at HuffPost.
The Supreme Court heard arguments about LGBTQ discrimination in Fulton v. City of Philadelphia yesterday. The case centers on Philadelphia barring a Catholic Social Services agency that refuses to work with same-sex couples in foster parent screenings. Legal affairs columnist at The Daily Beast, Jay Michaelson, joins me on the show today to discuss the case, the creep of religion onto the Supreme Court bench, and the ramifications the decision could have for same-sex marriage and more.
