Follow all the latest election results and announcements LIVE on the show!
Dig into more election results coverage with political strategist Joe Sudbay, who also hosted the special SiriusXM Progress series “State of the States” focusing on key battleground states. He joins me today to talk all about the latest announcements, how the vote counts are shaping up and what could be in store in January.
From the election on Tuesday to counting every ballot to the Trump campaign’s attempts to thwart votes, this sure has been another crazy week in politics. Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture.
