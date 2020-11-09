Monday, November 09, 2020

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127

Despite massive voter suppression efforts from the GOP, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris won the election. Award-winning author and Emory University Professor of African American Studies, Carol Anderson, joins me on the show today to talk about the election, Kamala Harris’ historic victory, shifting tides in Georgia and more.

Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened—Joe Biden has officially won the presidency, two senate election in Georgia will go to runoffs in January, and more people in Trump’s inner circle are testing positive for coronavirus as he refuses to concede the presidential race.  John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.

