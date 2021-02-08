Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show

The money that is needed to fuel the hate campaign that the GOP has been running has to come from somewhere. For the longest time it was the Koch brothers but since at least 2016, a new family has brought the funds to help Trump and his ilk come to power. Igor Derysh, Staff Writer at Salon, has done a deep dive into the billionaire family bankrolled election lies, white nationalism, The Mercers.
On Jan. 6, Trump supporters gathered at a “Stop the Steal rally” in D.C. Before they stormed the Capitol, a video was played after Rudy Giuliani spoke. The video they played has an uncanny resemblance to Nazi propaganda. I’ve invited Jason Stanley, Professor of Philosophy at Yale and author of How Fascism Works on to talk about his analysis and breakdown of the MAGA video and how it could fit in with Nazi propaganda.
Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened. We’re less than 2 days away from the second impeachment of Trump, the $1.9 trillion relief bill to get through and of course, the mess that is the GOP. John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.
