Happy Holidays from The Michelangelo Signorile Show

The Michelangelo Signorile Show will not be live this Thursday and Friday (December 24th and 25th). Tune in for special programming on SiriusXM Progress (Channel 127).
Thursday, December 24th
3pmET: Progress Avengers--SiriusXM Progress hosts gather to wrap up the 2020 and look ahead to 2021
4pmET: Larry Kramer Remembered--a special in depth interview with the activist, playwright and icon's husband David Webster
5pmET: State of the States--a deep dive on local politics with Joe Sudbay
Friday, December 25th
- 3pm-6pmET: The Annual Angel & Turkey Awards Show!
