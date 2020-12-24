Thursday, December 24, 2020

Happy Holidays from The Michelangelo Signorile Show

The Michelangelo Signorile Show will not be live this Thursday and Friday (December 24th and 25th). Tune in for special programming on SiriusXM Progress (Channel 127). 

Thursday, December 24th

  • 3pmET: Progress Avengers--SiriusXM Progress hosts gather to wrap up the 2020 and look ahead to 2021

  • 4pmET: Larry Kramer Remembered--a special in depth interview with the activist, playwright and icon's husband David Webster

  • 5pmET: State of the States--a deep dive on local politics with Joe Sudbay

Friday, December 25th

  • 3pm-6pmET: The Annual Angel & Turkey Awards Show!
Wishing you all a safe and healthy weekend

The live show will return on Monday (with guest host Joe Sudbay).

