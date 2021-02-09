Tuesday, February 09, 2021

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show

Between the impeachment and the Covid Relief Bill, we are in the middle of a very interesting news week.  I’ve asked Former Obama Cabinet Secretary Chris Lu to join me to talk about the struggling economy, what is going into that Covid Relief Bill and what should be in it and of course, the historical 2nd impeachment of Donald Trump. 

This summer we as a nation were given the mirror to see what we’re doing to the Black community.  That mirror for many was the author of “I’m Not Dying with You Tonight,” Kimberly L. Jones.  Kimberly is an NAACP Image Award Nominee, and she gave many of us a glimpse into the lack of progress that has been made for equity and why it will continue to take civil unrest until we can finally begin to even out the playing field.


Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, from Pres. Biden ousting all 10 of Trump’s Union busters from the powerful Labor Panel to Trump’s historic second impeachment trial beginning. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.


