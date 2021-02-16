Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show

With the events of January 6th fresh in our minds, it’s easy to concentrate on this insurrection as a one off. However, Judd Legum, writer for Popular Information, has been following “People’s Rights,” an extremist group and I’ve asked him to come on the show and tell us about the next insurrection that we could be facing.
From the impeachment trial to Pres. Biden’s approval numbers within the Democratic Party, media critic and journalist Eric Boehlert of PressRun returns to the show today to talk all about how the media covered Trump’s historic second impeachment and so much more.
Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, Trump was acquitted a second time, the Supreme Court had a “shadow docket” decision and the possible criminal charges for Trump on election fraud. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.
