Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SXM Progress

In 2008, America stood by while an accused attempted rapist was sworn into the Supreme Court. There were Democrats who said they’d push for a more thorough investigation, only Senator Sheldon Whitehouse is pushing to have Attorney General Merrick Garland to investigate Brett Kavanaugh now. I’ve asked Elie Mystal back to talk about the need for the FBI to open this case back up and how poorly Christopher Wray handled it the first time.
Democrats and Republicans clashed today over the effort to make Washington, D.C., the 51st state, a proposal that has been gaining popularity among Democrats and the public. Democrats have intensified their push for D.C. statehood since they took control of the Senate this year. The House would likely pass the legislation again, which it did in the last Congress, but it has little chance of clearing the evenly divided Senate given the 60-vote hurdle to overcome a filibuster. Executive Director of DC Vote Bo Shuff joins me on the show today to talk all about the effort to make DC a state.
Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened. GOP Sen. Ron Johnson can’t stop talking, Representative Ro Khanna is holding President Biden accountable for Syria bombings and Bernie Sanders is standing up for nurses rights while they fight on behalf during this pandemic. John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.
