Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SXM Progress

According to CNN, Ron DeSantis is becoming the hottest name in the 2024 race for President. According to Politico, he’s survived the Covid pandemic, Donald Trump and is going places. Even Newsweek has jumped on the bandwagon and is touting his vaccine roll out as giving him a Presidential gleam. I’ve asked Eric Boehlert from Press Run to discuss what we’re seeing the media doing with Ron DeSantis, the second coming of Donald Trump.
In response to the alarming escalation in xenophobia and bigotry resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, Stop AAPI Hate, a coalition that tracks incidents of violence and harassment against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in the U.S., launched on March 19, 2020. Since Stop AAPI Hate began reporting a year ago, nearly 3,800 instances of discrimination against Asians has been reported. This week, we witnessed the cold blooded murder against 6 Asian women in Atlanta. The press is going back and forth on the motive but the facts remain that this monster singled out businesses that were known to have Asian workers and opened fire. I’ve invited Professor Russell Jeung on to talk about his organization and the work that we all need to do to Stop AAPI Hate.
Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture.
Follow Michelangelo on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram! Signup for his new newsletter The Signorile Report for updates and show clips.
|