Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SXM Progress

We are seeing real help for the rural communities coming out of the American Rescue Plan is helping rural communities especially in regard to farmers of color. With President Biden going out and selling his plan around the country, I’m curious to see what the rural communities are saying. I’ve invited Matthew Hildreth, Executive Director of Rural Orgnizing.org on the show to discuss the plan as well as to let us know what we can do to get involved and assist with his organization for the upcoming elections.
In the 1970’s Georgia Power acquired land throughout Georgia to buy thousands of acres for a new coal-fired power plant. During the Obama Administration, Georgia Power was told to clean up the mess the years of dumping had made but they’ve instead of cleaning it up, they spent millions of dollars on lobbying tactics to dodge the cost of the environmental clean up. Max Blau is here to talk about the yearlong investigation by Georgia Health News and ProPublica into Georgia Power and its parent company and where it is today.
When progressives in Arizona discovered Kyrsten Sinema, they thought they’d found someone who would help them make changes in the Senate. They quickly found out that they were wrong. Joining me to discuss Senator Sinema is Misha Linnehan, a contributing writer for Arizona Central.
