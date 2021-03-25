Thursday, March 25, 2021

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SXM Progress

Noah Michelson, the Editorial Director at HuffPost Personal returns to the show as he does every Thursday to help us close out the week with the stories making headlines over at HuffPost.

Last week in Atlanta, Aaron Long killed 8 people because he claimed was a sex addict. While we know that there is no one to blame but the man who held the gun, there is a history within the evangelical church that has given men such as Long, a demon to fixate on instead of a way to have sexual desires without shame. I’ve invited Dr. Kelsy Burke, Professor of Sociology at the University of Nebraska and author of Christians Under Covers, to discuss this phenomenon with me.

For the first time in the history of our country, the United States secretary of the treasury is a woman.  Janet Yellen was also the first woman to hold the Federal Reserve chair. She’s also the first woman to take us financially out of a pandemic. Joining me to discuss this extraordinary woman and what she faces is Joan Walsh, National Affairs Correspondent for The Nation and author of “What’s the Matter with White People? Finding Our Way in the Next America.”

