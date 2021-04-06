Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SXM Progress

Sixty years ago, all states criminalized so-called “sodomy.” While some of the states repealed those prohibitions, others kept them. There’s a case that started in Idaho and has moved to Montana that is dealing with the fall out from these laws right now. Matthew Strugar is here to talk about this case and how he’s combating these laws. Matthew is a civil rights, prisoners’ rights, police misconduct and protester defense attorney all while maintaining animal law.
It’s been 3 months since the attack on the Capitol and while we’re hearing bits and pieces of arrests, it’s been just a trickle of news. I’ve asked Marcy Wheeler to come on to discuss her reporting on the arrests and prosecution of the Capitol attackers and what we should be on the lookout for in the weeks ahead.
The MLB took a very big stand by deciding to move the All Star Game out of Atlanta to Denver. Then, Gov. Abbott of Texas took a stand by declining to throw the first pitch. And now, Republicans want to take away MLB’s antitrust exemption. All the while, we’re still in the middle of the pandemic and Baseball season is off to a very slow start. To talk about this and more is Dave Zirin.
Earlier this week, President Biden announced his much anticipated infrastructure program, his first major proposal following up on his implementing of the stimulus package earlier in March. What does this mean for getting people back to work and what ways can they work with the House and Senate to get this passed? We’re speaking now with Jared Bernstein, White House Economic Adviser.“There’s no reason why the US shouldn’t be number one when it comes to making these investments” White House Economic Advisor Jared Bernstein spoke about Pres. Biden’s infrastructure and jobs plans on the show today.
