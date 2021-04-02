Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SXM Progress

This has been a very interesting week, media wise. Fox has decided to completely ignore the Matt Gaetz issue, they can’t figure out President Biden and Major Biden, the dog, is receiving more than his fair share of press coverage. I’ve invited Eric Boehlert, Media critic and creator of Press Run, on to the show to discuss these topics and so much more.
This sure has been another crazy week in politics what with…..Matt Gaetz, the voting rights that the GOP is attempting to trample, Biden’s infrastructure bill and the jobs / economy being on the rise. Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture.
From Biden's infrastructure plan to major Unions coming out in favor of Federal student debt forgiveness, Kerry Eleveld of Daily Kos returns to the show today to talk about these issues and so much more!
