Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SXM Progress

Noah Michelson, the Editorial Director at HuffPost Personal and host of the D is for Desire podcast returns to the show as he does every Thursday to help us close out the week with the stories making headlines over at HuffPost.
This sure has been another crazy week in politics what with the fraudulent GOP-led audit of the Arizona election, the Republican Party ousting Rep. Liz Cheney and voter suppression efforts in more states around the country. Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture.
Plus checking in with John Fugelsang of SiriusXM Progress' "Tell Me Everything."
