Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SXM Progress

Kick off the week with political strategist, frequent SiriusXM Progress guest host and host of “State of the States,” Joe Sudbay. (And tune into the Dean Obeidallah Show all week to hear him guest hosting.)
Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened from coordinating the US response to the COVID crisis in India to the turmoil in the GOP congressional leadership to planning for the next round of redistricting. John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.
Trump came from outside the usual political channels, and his many of his biggest donors were newcomers too. National politics reporter at ProPublica, Isaac Arnsdorf, writes about this new crop of donors—29 people who increased their political contributions tenfold since 2015. He joins me on the show today to talk about them and their potential influence.
Follow Michelangelo on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram! Signup for his new newsletter The Signorile Report for updates and show clips.
|