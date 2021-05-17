Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SXM Progress

Political strategist and host of “State of the States,” Joe Sudbay, guest hosts for Michelangelo all week. Tune in today to hear his interviews with:
- Dorian Warren, president of Community Change on the push to make the Child Tax Credit permanent
- John Nichols, writer at The Nation on the latest political news
- Aaron Belkin, director of Take Back the Courts on expanding the Supreme Court
Call in to talk about Tax Day and more top news!
Follow Michelangelo on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram! Signup for his new newsletter The Signorile Report for updates and show clips.
|