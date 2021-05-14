Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SXM Progress

The pandemic has made the nation’s
crisis in care all the more urgent with more families forced to choose between
employment and caring for loved ones. Biden’s infrastructure plans could make
unprecedented investments in childcare, elder-care and disability care. Co-founder
and Executive Director of the National Domestic Workers Alliance and Caring
Across Generations, Ai-jen Poo has called for care to be treated as
fundamental infrastructure. She joins me on the show today to talk about investing
in care and pushing for care infrastructure in the USA.
This sure has been another crazy week in politics what with Rep. Elise Stefanik replacing Rep. Liz Cheney in the GOP leadership, new CDC mask guidelines, and Gov. DeSantis alienating the cruise industry. Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture.
As we continue to
unpack the Capitol insurrection and Trump’s devotees, we turn to an expert on authoritarianism.
New York University professor, historian and political commentator Ruth Ben-Ghiat who wrote Strongmen: Mussolini to the Present joins
me on the show to discuss the dynamics of authoritarianism and what we’re witnessing
in the US today.
