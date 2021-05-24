Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SXM Progress

While her comments comparing COVID restrictions to the Holocaust and her threats on AOC make headlines, controversial Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has also participated in an ad that flouts campaign finance laws. National politics reporter at ProPublica, Isaac Arnsdorf, writes about how she may have broken the rules with her role in the Stop Socialism Now PAC ad. He joins me on the show today to talk all about it.
Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened from the battle over investigating the Capitol Insurrection, responses to the Israel-Palestine conflict to a progressive victory in the Philadelphia DA race. John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.
While a cease fire has put the death and destruction in Israel and Palestine on pause, calls to protect human rights and ensure long-term peace solutions have become all the more urgent. Dean Obeidallah, the host of The Dean Obeidallah Show on SiriusXM Progress, Channel 127 from 6 - 9pmET, joins me on the show to discuss the latest on the conflict and more top news.
