Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SXM Progress

Humorist and playwright, Paul Rudnick’s new book Playing the Palace is a queer romantic comedy spanning from New York City to the royal palace. He joins me today to talk about the new book that should be on your spring/summer reading list.
Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, from the Supreme Court taking up a challenge to Roe v. Wade to a win for same-sex couples and their children overseas. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.
