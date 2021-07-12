Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SXM Progress

Political strategist and host of “State of the States,” Joe Sudbay, closes out the week with a packed show. Tune in today to hear his interviews with:
- Kerry Eleveld of Daily Kos on her article, "'A danger to our society': Here's the 2022 message Democrats can't afford to ignore"
- John Nichols of The Nation on the latest news
- Charlie Bonner of Move Texas on the Texas State Legislature's special session and Democratic Party walkout
Call in to talk about more top news!
Michelangelo returns on Wednesday!
Follow Michelangelo on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram! Signup for his new newsletter The Signorile Report for updates and show clips.
|