Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SXM Progress

The Texas state legislature’s battle over a set of voter suppression laws returns with a special session which focuses on conservative policy proposals and neglects items like the power grid. Rep. Michelle Beckley (D-65) joins me on the show today to talk about the latest battles over the Governor’s agenda in the Lone Star State.
This sure has been another crazy week in politics what with Biden pulling troops out of Afghanistan, the formation of the select committee to investigate the Capitol insurrection and Trump’s attempt to influence Ohio politics. Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture.
The Southern Poverty Law Center analyzed Twitter's long standing relationship with the far right, revealing the ways extremists are able to spread misinformation and hate on the platform with little accountability. Senior investigative reporter at the Southern Poverty Law Center, Michael Edison Hayden, joins me on the show today to talk all about the report.
