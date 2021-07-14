Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SXM Progress

Tomorrow, American families will begin receiving Child Tax Credits—a major federal investment in children and families. Longtime childcare reform advocate Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-CA-3) has been pushing to improving childcare policies for years. She joins me on the show today to talk about the program’s launch, her work as Chair of the House Appropriations Committee and more from Capitol Hill.
As we move past the Trump administration, an examination of his Attorney General William Barr exposes the corruption of principles and skewed leadership of the Department of Justice that put the president above all. CNN Senior Legal Analyst, former federal and state prosecutor, Elie Honig, joins me on the show today to talk about his new book, Hatchet Man: How Bill Barr Broke the Prosecutor's Code and Corrupted the Justice Department.
Texas State Representative James Talarico (D-52) shares the latest on the Texas State Legislature battles and Democratic Party members' walkout.
