Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SXM Progress

Noah Michelson, the Editorial Director at HuffPost Personal and host of the new D is for Desire podcast returns to the show as he does every Thursday to help us close out the week with the stories making headlines over at HuffPost.
Texas' population is projected to nearly
double by 2050, and its highways are bursting with congestion. The usual
response is to build more roads, but proposals to invest instead in public
transit and reclaim highway land for homes and businesses are gaining
attention. Executive editor of the Texas Observer and the
author of Unprocessed: My City-Dwelling Year of Reclaiming Real Food,
Megan Kimble, writes about highway removal in Texas and nationwide for The
Nation and the Texas Observer. She joins me on the show today to
take us through the possibilities.
