Thursday, July 15, 2021

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SXM Progress

Noah Michelson, the Editorial Director at HuffPost Personal and host of the new D is for Desire podcast returns to the show as he does every Thursday to help us close out the week with the stories making headlines over at HuffPost.

Texas' population is projected to nearly double by 2050, and its highways are bursting with congestion. The usual response is to build more roads, but proposals to invest instead in public transit and reclaim highway land for homes and businesses are gaining attention. Executive editor of the Texas Observer and the author of Unprocessed: My City-Dwelling Year of Reclaiming Real Food, Megan Kimble, writes about highway removal in Texas and nationwide for The Nation and the Texas Observer. She joins me on the show today to take us through the possibilities.

Follow Michelangelo on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram! Signup for his new newsletter The Signorile Report for updates and show clips. 

Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.

Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 3:03 PM



Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
 