Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SXM Progress

Psychologist and author, Mary Trump, writes about the experience of PTSD in America brought on by the country’s history and exacerbated by her uncle, Donald Trump. She joins me on the show today to talk about her new book, The Reckoning: Our Nation's Trauma and Finding a Way to Heal, plus more of the latest news.
Noah Michelson, the Editorial Director at HuffPost Personal and host of the new D
is for Desire podcast returns to the show as he does every Thursday to help
us close out the week with the stories making headlines over at HuffPost.
Hear Joe
Sudbay, SiriusXM Progress host of “State of the States,” discuss the top news
from the GOP hypocrisy around the Afghanistan withdrawal to the latest COVID
headlines. Plus, he’ll be guest hosting the show tomorrow.
