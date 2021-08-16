Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SXM Progress

Biden has been in office just seven months, and yet the media is blaming him for the chaotic withdrawal of US Military from the 20-year war in Afghanistan. Eric Boehlert, Media Critic and Creator of PressRun joins me on the show today to talk about the media’s framing of the conflict.
Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened from the chaotic end to the US Military presence in Afghanistan to new census data and upcoming redistricting. John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.
The future of the
Supreme Court will impact every issue and cause that matters to progressives. Take
Back the Court Founder & President Aaron Belkin submitted written testimony
to the Presidential Commission on the Supreme Court, advocating for expanding
the court and more key reforms. Belkin, joins me on the show today to talk
about what’s at stake and the possibility of adding seats to the Supreme Court.
