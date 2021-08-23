Monday, August 23, 2021

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SXM Progress

As schools have become a battleground over mask mandates, journalist David M. Perry writes about an alternative legal avenue using disability rights legislation to push the safety measure. He joins me on the show today to talk about his Nation article "Are Bans Against School Mask Mandates Against the Law?"

Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened with the evacuation of allies from Afghanistan to more scrutiny on the roots of the US Military involvement in Afghanistan to the Delta variant.  John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.

As the US withdraws the military from Afghanistan, our allies, their families and other Afghans are trying to get out and away from the Taliban. President and CEO of Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service, Krish O’Mara Vignarajah, joins me on the show today to talk about the evacuation effort, resettling refugees and more.

