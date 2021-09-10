Friday, September 10, 2021

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SXM Progress

This sure has been another crazy week in politics what with the homestretch of the California recall election, the Department of Justice suing Texas over the new anti-abortion law and new vaccine mandates. Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture.  

Tune in to hear "Security in a Post-9/11 World" with national security experts and bloggers Marcy Wheeler and Heather “Digby” Parton, plus Progress host Joe Sudbay, as they discuss how information gathering changed after September 11, 2001.

Follow Michelangelo on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram! Signup for his new newsletter The Signorile Report for updates and show clips. 

Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.

Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 2:42 PM



Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
 