Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SXM Progress

In his new documentary film Mayor Pete, Director and Cinematographer Jesse Moss followed then Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana as he ran for President of the United States. With extraordinary access to the candidate, his husband Chasten and members of the campaign team, the film follows Buttigieg from before he officially announced his candidacy, through the campaign and his victory in the Iowa Caucus and his appointment to the Biden Administration as the first LGBTQ Cabinet member in history. The film will be released globally to Amazon Prime Video on November 12th and Jesse Moss joins me on the show today to talk all about it.
Staff writer at Salon, Zachary Petrizzo, covers the far-right from the latest prophecies about Trump to MAGA squabbles to new bogus claims of election fraud. He joins me on the show to talk all about the latest.
In his bestselling 2018 book Decolonizing Wealth, which now available in a revised second edition, award-winning author, activist, and expert on issues of race, wealth, and philanthropy, Edgar Villanueva argued that with increasing frequency, we are presented with the inescapable truth that systemic racism and colonial structures are foundational principles to our economies and that the $1 trillion philanthropic industry is just one example of a system that mirrors oppressive colonial behavior. Edgar joins me today on the show to talk all about the lasting impact of colonialism on our society and so much more!
