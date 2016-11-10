Thursday, November 10, 2016
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
As we come to terms with the fact that despite losing the popular vote Donald Trump secured enough votes in the Electoral College to become President, we have to evaluate the many different forces that led to this outcome. One of which is the fact that Republicans have been waging a war for years against the voting rights of Americans and very few people in the media want to talk about it, but not us! Joining me today to talk all about the GOP’s war on the rights of American Citizens, he impact it had on the election, and why it was the most under-covered story of 2016 is Ari Berman is a senior contributing writer for The Nation magazine and a Fellow at The Nation Institute.
Earlier today President Elect Donald Trump met with President Barack Obama at the White House, the news of which sent shivers down the spines of Americans all across the country who are still trying to understand how a racist, misogynistic, shady businessman is now the leader of our nation; and while there is plenty of blame to go around, one group in particular deserves a good portion of it. Joining me today to talk all about how the press blew this election, with potentially horrifying consequences is Brian Beutler a senior editor at The New Republic.
