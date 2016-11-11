This sure has been another crazy week in
politics what with Donald Trump winning the Presidential Election and the
visual of him meeting with President Obama in the White House. Joining me today to help us wrap up the week
in politics is Eleanor Clift the
Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast,
where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture.
Friday, November 11, 2016
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
This sure has been another crazy week in
politics what with Donald Trump winning the Presidential Election and the
visual of him meeting with President Obama in the White House. Joining me today to help us wrap up the week
in politics is Eleanor Clift the
Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast,
where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture.
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM iPhone, Blackberry and Android apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or, if you have an if you have an iPhone or Blackberry, go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free, for a 7-day trial, and listen on your phone
Posted by Matthew McDonough at 2:54 PM
Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
|