Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Last night, Donald Trump was elected president, and things do not look good for the progressive direction that America was taking. However, the fight against ‘Trumpism’ is only just beginning and now more than ever Americans need to rally and do everything possible to stop Trump from implementing his right-wing agenda. Joining me today to talk all about the election results, how bad things could get under President Elect Trump, and what everyone needs to do in order to stop him is John Nichols, National Affairs Correspondent for The Nation magazine.
Earlier Today, Trump campaign advisers said that the president-elect was now beginning to assemble a cabinet and White House team and selecting a conservative nominee for the Supreme Court vacancy, who will surely reverse much of the progress we have seen over the past eight years. Joining me today to talk all about the election results, what they say about the country, and where do we go from here is Adele M. Stan, AlterNet's senior Washington editor and a columnist at The American Prospect.
Posted by Matthew McDonough at 2:57 PM
