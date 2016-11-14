Monday, November 14, 2016
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
With the election of Donald Trump as President last week, progressives all across the country are scrambling to figure out what went wrong and how to avoid this type of failure in the future, with some people arguing that there is a crisis in the movement which requires nothing less than a fundamental rethinking of its basic assumptions. In her new book No Shortcuts: Organizing for Power in the New Gilded Age longtime environmental and labor organizer and Post-Doctoral Fellow in the Labor and Worklife Program at Harvard Law School, Jane F. McAlevey argues that the reason why progressives keep losing a number of issues is that they lack the organized power to enact significant change and hold elected leaders accountable. Drawing upon her experience as a scholar and longtime organizer she makes a case that the great social movements of previous eras gained their power from mass organizing, a strategy today's progressives have mostly abandoned in favor of shallow mobilization or advocacy. Jane joins me today on the show to talk all about the book and the need for strong unions built from bottom-up organizing strategies that place the power for change in the hands of workers and ordinary people at the community level.
On Sunday, President-elect Donald J. Trump announced that he picked Washington insider and RNC chairman Reince Priebus to be his White House chief of staff, we also learned that he selected right-wing media provocateur Stephen K. Bannon as his senior counselor and chief West Wing strategist, signaling an embrace of the fringe ideology long advanced by Bannon’s website Breitbart News. Joining me today to talk all about Steve Bannon and what we can expect from him in the White House is investigative journalist, author, and expert on the intersection of religion and politics, Sarah Posner.
