Back in 2007, Donald Trump bought a six-foot-tall portrait of himself at a fundraiser auction, and paid with $20,000 from his namesake charity, the Donald J. Trump Foundation which has raised questions about how the Republican nominee used his charity which is largely funded with other people’s money, now we have all gotten to see what that portrait looked like. On Tuesday, artist Michael Israel -- the "speed painter" who painted the portrait of Trump -- released the first public photos of the portrait and joining me today to talk all about the portrait and his ongoing investigation into the Trump foundation is David A. Fahrenthold who covers the 2016 presidential campaign for The Washington Post.
Since the beginning of his campaign, white supremacists and Neo-Nazi’s have been energized by Trump’s candidacy, and in response to his warnings of a “rigged election,” his white nationalist, alt-right and militia movement supporters are planning to come out in full force on Tuesday, creating the potential for conflict at the close of an already turbulent campaign season. Joining me today to talk all about the Election Day plans of Trump’s most deplorable supporters is Ben Schreckinger who covers national politics for Politico.
