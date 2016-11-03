We are now five days away from Election Day and
the stakes next Tuesday couldn’t be higher, which why we all need to get out
the vote and energize everyone around us about Hillary Clinton. Joining me today to talk all about the
Clinton campaign’s strategy for the last few days of the race and what all of
us can do to get out the vote is former South Carolina State Representative
& Hillary Clinton surrogate Bakari Sellers.
Thursday, November 03, 2016
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
On Tuesday, The New York Times reported that a preliminary FBI inquiry into the Clinton Foundation initiated this summer was based in part on right-wing operative Peter Schweizer’s book “Clinton Cash”. Joining me today to talk all about the book and what it says about the FBI that they would base an investigation on this book is Eric Boehlert who is a Senior Fellow at Media Matters for America.
