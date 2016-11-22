Tuesday, November 22, 2016
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Last Friday, the National Review’s Tim Alberta, reported based on “conversations with a host of conservative legal experts at this week’s Federalist Society convention…many of whom have had discussions with President-Elect Donald Trump’s transition team”, that President-elect Donald Trump has settled on two finalists for the vacant seat on the Supreme Court, Judges William Pryor and Diane Sykes. Joining me today to talk all about these two Judges, their views, and the threat pose to the rights of millions of Americans is Ian Millhiser, Senior Fellow at the Center for American Progress Action Fund and the Editor of ThinkProgressJustice and the author of Injustices:The Supreme Court's History of Comforting the Comfortable and Afflicting theAfflicted.
Since the results of the Presidential Election came in, Americans have been taking to the streets all across the country to voice their displeasure with the results and express their fears for the future of the country; but how do we take that anger, energy, and passion and turn it into something that will achieve real and lasting policy change in this country? Joining me today to talk all about the importance and art of protest and what we can learn from history about its effectiveness in order to challenge President Elect Trump’s agenda is Pulitzer Prize winning author and New York Times editorial board member Tina Rosenberg who wrote a great column for The Times’ opinion page on Monday all about it.
