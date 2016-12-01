On Wednesday, President-elect Donald Trump officially picked a man named Steve Mnuchin to be the next Treasury Secretary; and although Mnuchin’s most recent background is in Hollywood, he’s also an alumni of Goldman Sachs — making him an interesting pick for a man whose closing campaign ad railed against the “global establishment” and featured images of Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein and Manhattan’s Wall Street. But perhaps the most concerning aspect of his past is his tenure as owner and chairman of the bank OneWest. Joining me today to talk all about Steve Mnuchin and his many victims is Bryce Covert, Economic Policy Editor at ThinkProgress
Today is World AIDS Day, which provides an opportunity for people worldwide to unite in the fight against HIV, show their support for people living with HIV and to commemorate those who have died. Since the first known cases of HIV in the United States appeared in 1981 public concern and fear about the growing number of people diagnosed increased and legislatures reacted to the public’s fear by passing laws based on the limited knowledge about HIV available at the time. In 1986, four states had passed laws that not only criminalized the transmission of HIV, but also criminalized behaviors that potentially or actually exposed others to the virus, including a host of behaviors that carry no risk of transmission. Over the past 35 years, nearly 40 states across the country have passed similar laws, which are frequently called “HIV criminalization laws.” Joining me today to discuss these laws and the impact they have on people living with HIV is Naomi G. Goldberg the Policy & Research Director for Movement Advancement Project which has just released a spotlight report on these laws.
