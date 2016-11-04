Friday, November 04, 2016
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Yesterday, The National Labor Relations Board, the agency charged with enforcing federal labor law, ruled that the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas violated the National Labor Relations Act by refusing to bargain with a union that represents more than 500 housekeeping, food and beverage and guest services workers there. Joining me today to talk all about the ruling and what it says about Donald Trump’s claims that he will stand up for American workers is Yvanna Cancela the Political Director of the Culinary Workers Union Local 226, which represents the works of Trump’s Las Vegas Hotel.
In the third and final volume of her definitive biography of America’s greatest first lady - Eleanor Roosevelt, historian Blanche Wiesen Cook completes her essential portrait of a woman who towers over the twentieth century by taking us through Eleanor’s experiences in World War II, the effect her husband’s death had on her, and her crucial role in the founding of the UN. These years, made Eleanor Roosevelt the woman she became: leader, visionary, and a moral force in a turbulent world and Blanche joins me on the show today to talk all about her book and the one and only Eleanor Roosevelt.
This sure has been another crazy week in politics as we approach the final lap in what has been an exhausting election season. Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture.
We are now only four days away from the election and we have been hearing a lot about battleground states, and one of those states that seems to be in play is New Hampshire. Joining me today to talk all about the final days of the campaign and what the Clinton Campaign needs to do in this final stretch to get the vote out is Raymond Buckley who is the chairman of New Hampshire Democratic Party and the Vice Chair of the Democratic National Committee.
