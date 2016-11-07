Monday, November 07, 2016
Election Day is tomorrow and most of the various election forecasting models are predicting a Hillary Clinton victory, HuffPost Pollster is giving Clinton a 98 percent chance of winning, and The New York Times’ model at The Upshot puts her chances at 85 percent. However there is one outlier, which is causing waves of panic among Democrats around the country, and injecting Trump backers with hope. Nate Silver’s 538 model is giving Donald Trump a heart-stopping 35 percent chance of winning as of this weekend. So why are 538’s results so different from the rest of the field? Joining me today to talk all about why he thinks 538 is wrong is Ryan Grim the Washington bureau chief for The Huffington Post.
On Sunday, FBI Director James Comey announced that the bureau had found nothing new in the latest version of its investigation into Hillary Clinton, but that hasn’t stopped Republicans from talking about impeaching her or from promising to obstruct everything she might try and do if she wins tomorrow. Joining me today to talk all about how Republicans like Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson are promising to impeach Clinton and stir up a “constitutional crisis” is John Nichols the national affairs correspondent for The Nation magazine.
