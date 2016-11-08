Tuesday, November 08, 2016
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, from the Justice Department telling North Carolina to stop illegally purging African-American voters from the rolls to the Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump making their final pitches to the public and Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.
Today is Election Day and there is just some much going on and so much to talk about that we had to ask our good friend and frequent guest host Joe Sudbay to join us in the studio to help us go through all the election related news and issues of the day. Joe will also be hosting our special Progress Elects coverage from 3amET-6amET tomorrow morning with activist Linda Sarsour.
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM iPhone, Blackberry and Android apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or, if you have an if you have an iPhone or Blackberry, go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free, for a 7-day trial, and listen on your phone
Posted by Matthew McDonough at 2:52 PM
Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
|